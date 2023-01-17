Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Receives $39.46 Consensus PT from Analysts

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.46.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRVA. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Privia Health Group to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Privia Health Group to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Privia Health Group from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Advisors L.L.C. Mbd sold 3,186,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $71,896,193.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,826,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,076,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Advisors L.L.C. Mbd sold 3,186,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $71,896,193.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,826,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,076,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $477,656.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,721,561.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,741,487 shares of company stock valued at $86,356,160 over the last 90 days. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Privia Health Group by 119.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Privia Health Group in the third quarter worth about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Privia Health Group by 4,330.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Privia Health Group in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Privia Health Group in the first quarter worth about $47,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVA opened at $25.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.66. Privia Health Group has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $44.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.14 and a beta of 0.67.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $342.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.66 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

