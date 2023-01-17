Brokerages Set Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target at $108.13

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Wix.com from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Wix.com from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Wix.com to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $83.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.14. Wix.com has a 52-week low of $53.12 and a 52-week high of $142.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.01.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $345.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.17 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 333.40% and a negative net margin of 36.51%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wix.com will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Wix.com by 0.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,133,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $636,295,000 after acquiring an additional 41,723 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in Wix.com by 29.7% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,612,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $105,693,000 after acquiring an additional 369,651 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Wix.com by 13.9% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 963,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,188,000 after acquiring an additional 117,405 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Wix.com by 22,397.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,124,000 after acquiring an additional 687,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wix.com by 14.2% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 528,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,341,000 after acquiring an additional 65,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

