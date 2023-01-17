Analyzing Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) and Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT)

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) and Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Ingersoll Rand and Enerflex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ingersoll Rand 11.91% 9.81% 5.98% Enerflex N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Ingersoll Rand pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Enerflex pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Ingersoll Rand pays out 4.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ingersoll Rand $5.15 billion 4.52 $562.50 million $1.66 34.66 Enerflex N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Ingersoll Rand and Enerflex’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Ingersoll Rand has higher revenue and earnings than Enerflex.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ingersoll Rand and Enerflex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ingersoll Rand 0 4 5 0 2.56 Enerflex 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus target price of $55.30, suggesting a potential downside of 3.88%. Enerflex has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 65.52%. Given Enerflex’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Enerflex is more favorable than Ingersoll Rand.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.7% of Ingersoll Rand shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Ingersoll Rand shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ingersoll Rand beats Enerflex on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand Inc. provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services various air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services. The Precision and Science Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and markets a range of specialized positive displacement pumps, fluid management systems, accessories and aftermarket parts for liquid and gas dosing, transfer, dispensing, compression, sampling, pressure management and flow control in specialized or critical applications. The company's products are used in medical, laboratory, industrial manufacturing, water and wastewater, chemical processing, precision irrigation, energy, food and beverage, agriculture, and vacuum and automated liquid handling end-markets, as well as various manufacturing and industrial facilities applications. It sells through an integrated network of direct sales representatives and independent distributors under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Club Car, CompAir, Nash, Elmo Rietschle, Robuschi, Thomas, Milton Roy, Seepex, ARO, Emco Wheaton, Runtech Systems, Air Dimensions, Albin, Dosatron, Haskel, LMI, Maximus, MP, Oberdorfer, Welch, Williams, Zinnser Analytic, and YZ brands. The company was formerly known as Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Ingersoll Rand Inc. in March 2020. Ingersoll Rand Inc. was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Davidson, North Carolina.

About Enerflex

(Get Rating)

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities. It also offers after-market services, parts distribution, operations and maintenance solutions, equipment optimization and maintenance programs, manufacturer warranties, exchange components, long-term service agreements, and technical services. In addition, the company rents natural gas compressors totaling approximately 800,000 horsepower. It serves small to large independent producers, integrated oil and natural gas companies, midstream and petrochemical companies, power generation companies, users of natural gas-fired electric power, and carbon capture players in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Bahrain Kuwait, Oman, the United Arab Emirates, Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand. Enerflex Ltd. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

