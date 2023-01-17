Brokerages Set M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Target Price at $207.91

M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $207.91.

A number of research firms recently commented on MGPUF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered M&G from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 195 ($2.38) to GBX 220 ($2.68) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of M&G in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 210 ($2.56) to GBX 181 ($2.21) in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 200 ($2.44) to GBX 205 ($2.50) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

M&G Price Performance

OTCMKTS MGPUF opened at $2.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.27. M&G has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $3.00.

About M&G

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

