Analysts Set TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) PT at C$137.91

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$137.91.

Several research firms have commented on TFII. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$123.00 price target on shares of TFI International in a report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$158.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of TFI International from C$113.00 to C$109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$123.00 target price on shares of TFI International in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on shares of TFI International from C$170.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st.

TSE TFII opened at C$142.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.84. TFI International has a 52 week low of C$93.63 and a 52 week high of C$148.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.44 billion and a PE ratio of 13.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$139.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$131.63.

In related news, Senior Officer David Joseph Saperstein sold 5,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$137.00, for a total value of C$790,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,215,464. In related news, Senior Officer David Joseph Saperstein sold 5,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$137.00, for a total value of C$790,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,215,464. Also, Director Alain Bédard sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.95, for a total transaction of C$6,197,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,244,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$526,105,898.95. Insiders sold a total of 105,768 shares of company stock worth $14,128,941 in the last 90 days.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

