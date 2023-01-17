Contrasting Renovare Environmental (NASDAQ:RENO) and Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI)

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) and Renovare Environmental (NASDAQ:RENO – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Universal Technical Institute has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renovare Environmental has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Universal Technical Institute and Renovare Environmental, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Technical Institute 0 0 4 0 3.00 Renovare Environmental 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Universal Technical Institute presently has a consensus target price of $10.60, suggesting a potential upside of 51.00%. Given Universal Technical Institute’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Universal Technical Institute is more favorable than Renovare Environmental.

76.7% of Universal Technical Institute shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Renovare Environmental shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Universal Technical Institute shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.6% of Renovare Environmental shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Universal Technical Institute and Renovare Environmental’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Technical Institute $418.77 million 0.57 $25.85 million $0.38 18.47 Renovare Environmental $12.35 million 0.00 -$21.60 million N/A N/A

Universal Technical Institute has higher revenue and earnings than Renovare Environmental.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Technical Institute and Renovare Environmental’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Technical Institute 6.17% 22.15% 5.88% Renovare Environmental N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Universal Technical Institute beats Renovare Environmental on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universal Technical Institute

(Get Rating)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. engages in the provision of transportation and technical training programs. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, welders, and CNC machining technicians. The Other segment provides manufacturer-specific training which is managed separately from campus operations. The company was founded by Robert I. Sweet in 1965 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

About Renovare Environmental

(Get Rating)

Renovare Environmental, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides environmental management solutions worldwide. The company's suite of technologies includes on-site biological processing equipment for food waste, patented processing facilities for the conversion of municipal solid waste into renewable fuel, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation. It markets Revolution Series Digesters, an aerobic digestion technology solution for the disposal of food waste at the point of generation; and Mechanical Biological Treatment technology to process waste at the municipal or enterprise level. The company serves retail, healthcare, government, hospitality, education, food service, and other sectors, as well as food distributors, convention centers, hotels, restaurants, stadiums, municipalities, and academic institutions. The company was formerly known as BioHiTech Global, Inc. and changed its name to Renovare Environmental, Inc. in December 2021. Renovare Environmental, Inc. is headquartered in Chestnut Ridge, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.