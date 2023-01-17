XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL) & UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Financial Comparison

XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL – Get Rating) and UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

XWELL has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UniFirst has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares XWELL and UniFirst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XWELL -20.72% -19.57% -15.07% UniFirst 5.04% 6.91% 5.45%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

10.9% of XWELL shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.7% of UniFirst shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of XWELL shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of UniFirst shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for XWELL and UniFirst, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XWELL 0 0 1 0 3.00 UniFirst 1 0 0 0 1.00

XWELL currently has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 275.00%. UniFirst has a consensus target price of $225.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.18%. Given XWELL’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe XWELL is more favorable than UniFirst.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares XWELL and UniFirst’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XWELL $73.73 million 0.51 $3.35 million ($0.17) -2.35 UniFirst $2.00 billion 1.85 $103.40 million $5.50 36.14

UniFirst has higher revenue and earnings than XWELL. XWELL is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UniFirst, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

UniFirst beats XWELL on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XWELL

XWELL Inc., a health and wellness services company, provides spa services at airports. It operates through XpresSpa, XpresTest, Treat, and HyperPointe brands. The company offers spa services, including massage, and nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products; and retail products. It also operates wellness centers that provides COVID-19 screening and testing, and rapid testing services for other communicable diseases, such as influenza, COVID-19, RSV, Flu A&B, and seasonal flu vaccination services; and other medical diagnostic testing services. In addition, the company offers services through an integrated digital platform, and a relevant retail offering to the traveling public. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 52 spa and clinic locations in 24 airports in the United States, the Netherlands, and the United Arab Emirates. The company was formerly known as XpresSpa Group, Inc. and changed its name to XWELL Inc. in October 2022. XWELL Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments. The company also rents and sells industrial wiping products, floor mats, facility service products, and dry and wet mops; restroom and cleaning supplies comprising air fresheners, paper products, gloves, masks, sanitizers, and hand soaps; and other textile products. In addition, it provides first aid cabinet services and other safety supplies; decontaminates and cleans work clothes, and other items that is exposed to radioactive materials; and services special cleanroom protective wear and facilities. Further, it offers a range of garment service options, including full-service rental programs in which garments are cleaned and serviced; lease programs in which garments are cleaned and maintained by individual employees; and purchase programs to buy garments and related items directly. The company serves automobile service centers and dealers, delivery services, food and general merchandise retailers, food processors and service operations, light manufacturers, maintenance facilities, restaurants, service companies, soft and durable goods wholesalers, transportation companies, healthcare providers, government agencies, research and development laboratories, high technology companies, and utilities operating nuclear reactors, as well as others who require employee clothing for image, identification, protection, or utility purposes. UniFirst Corporation was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

