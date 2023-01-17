Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Receives $9.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

ARCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Arcos Dorados in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Arcos Dorados Stock Performance

Arcos Dorados stock opened at $8.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Arcos Dorados has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $8.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $916.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.48 million. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 59.43% and a net margin of 3.89%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. 36.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

