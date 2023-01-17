FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Receives $5.31 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.31.

FTCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on FTC Solar to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on FTC Solar to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on FTC Solar to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Insider Activity at FTC Solar

In related news, CEO Sean Hunkler sold 89,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $202,007.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,809.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder South Cone Investments Limited bought 36,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.39 per share, with a total value of $88,093.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 14,689,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,108,165.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean Hunkler sold 89,384 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $202,007.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 657,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,809.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 126,257 shares of company stock worth $307,352 and sold 823,566 shares worth $1,792,892. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of FTC Solar

FTC Solar Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTCI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in FTC Solar by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,670,000 after acquiring an additional 873,868 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,449,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 882,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 573,081 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 869,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 530,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,389,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,850,000 after buying an additional 520,620 shares during the last quarter. 28.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FTC Solar stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $260.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average is $3.23. FTC Solar has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $6.82.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 81.67% and a negative net margin of 51.87%. The firm had revenue of $16.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 million. On average, equities analysts expect that FTC Solar will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

See Also

