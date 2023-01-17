Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Receives $108.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.00.

WAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $87.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

In related news, insider Michael Fetsko sold 11,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $1,162,516.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,712,371.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 1,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $181,626.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,540.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fetsko sold 11,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $1,162,516.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,120 shares in the company, valued at $3,712,371.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 54,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 287,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,389,000 after buying an additional 26,351 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,111,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 33,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,404,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,575,000 after buying an additional 10,332 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WAB opened at $104.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.46. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12-month low of $78.26 and a 12-month high of $105.51.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Research analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.62%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.