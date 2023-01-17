Brokerages Set Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Price Target at $697.78

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $697.78.

NVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% in the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 24,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 29,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.6% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

NVO opened at $136.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.11. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $91.51 and a 1 year high of $139.05. The stock has a market cap of $308.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 72.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

