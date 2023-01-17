Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Receives $73.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

EVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Enviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Enviva from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Enviva from $76.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Enviva to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd.

Insider Activity

In other Enviva news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,742,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,834,145. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Enviva news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 28,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,528,115.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,542,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,134,876.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,742,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,834,145. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 253,697 shares of company stock valued at $13,784,115 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enviva

Enviva Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverstone Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Enviva by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC now owns 28,115,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,688,629,000 after purchasing an additional 116,438 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enviva by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,787,568 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $167,421,000 after purchasing an additional 189,228 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Enviva by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,623,303 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $97,496,000 after purchasing an additional 84,720 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Enviva by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,753 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,072,000 after purchasing an additional 139,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Enviva by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 464,378 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,572,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVA opened at $51.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.09. Enviva has a fifty-two week low of $45.24 and a fifty-two week high of $91.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.93 and its 200 day moving average is $61.13.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.16). Enviva had a negative return on equity of 23.46% and a negative net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $325.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.93 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enviva will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enviva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.905 per share. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th.

About Enviva

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Featured Stories

