Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Receives $4.07 Average PT from Analysts

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.07.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Cronos Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cronos Group from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Cronos Group from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Insider Transactions at Cronos Group

In related news, Director Jason Marc Adler bought 162,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.86 per share, for a total transaction of $464,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 694,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,987,282.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 447,500 shares of company stock worth $1,302,605 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cronos Group Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,459,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,215,000 after buying an additional 169,755 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cronos Group by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,104,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 313,718 shares in the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cronos Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 944,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 56,062 shares in the last quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,115,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Cronos Group by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 739,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 299,330 shares in the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRON opened at $2.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $962.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.97. Cronos Group has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $4.31.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.30 million. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 235.72% and a negative return on equity of 16.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cronos Group will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

