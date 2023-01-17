Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Receives $435.20 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $435.20.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $435.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MPWR opened at $398.46 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52-week low of $301.69 and a 52-week high of $541.39. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 49.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $399.66.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $495.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.45 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 23.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total transaction of $649,904.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,803 shares in the company, valued at $42,017,162.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,790 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $1,303,684.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,002,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,699,950.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,884 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total value of $649,904.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,017,162.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,326 shares of company stock worth $31,637,469 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 23.5% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 32.5% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

