Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Receives $435.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $435.20.

A number of brokerages have commented on MPWR. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $569.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $398.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $371.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $399.66. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12 month low of $301.69 and a 12 month high of $541.39. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 49.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $495.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.45 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $1,303,684.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,002,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,699,950.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $1,303,684.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,002,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,699,950.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $15,461,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,596,825.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,326 shares of company stock worth $31,637,469. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Monolithic Power Systems

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,084,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,847,587,000 after buying an additional 130,675 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,787,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $650,797,000 after buying an additional 40,022 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,743,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $640,215,000 after buying an additional 277,288 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,630,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $625,991,000 after buying an additional 75,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,276,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $464,010,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.