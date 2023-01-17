Analysts Set Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Target Price at $31.58

Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.58.

A number of research firms recently commented on NTNX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Nutanix from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Nutanix from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Nutanix to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nutanix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix Price Performance

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $26.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 1.21. Nutanix has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $33.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutanix

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,795,262.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $2,357,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,263,824.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $141,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,795,262.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 324,686 shares of company stock valued at $9,538,498. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,128,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,150 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,856 shares in the last quarter. Solel Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,163,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 146.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,727,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 6,627.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 991,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,589,000 after acquiring an additional 976,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.