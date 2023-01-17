Analyzing Sparta Commercial Services (SRCO) & Its Rivals

Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Rating) is one of 187 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Sparta Commercial Services to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Sparta Commercial Services has a beta of -0.46, indicating that its stock price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sparta Commercial Services’ rivals have a beta of 0.97, indicating that their average stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.5% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Sparta Commercial Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sparta Commercial Services -1,693.75% N/A -21,330.37% Sparta Commercial Services Competitors -34.83% -9,157.70% -4.72%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sparta Commercial Services and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Sparta Commercial Services and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sparta Commercial Services $250,000.00 -$8.99 million -0.61 Sparta Commercial Services Competitors $3.87 billion $397.19 million -29,967.21

Sparta Commercial Services’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Sparta Commercial Services. Sparta Commercial Services is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sparta Commercial Services and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sparta Commercial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Sparta Commercial Services Competitors 725 4565 9861 248 2.63

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 17.70%. Given Sparta Commercial Services’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sparta Commercial Services has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Sparta Commercial Services rivals beat Sparta Commercial Services on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Sparta Commercial Services Company Profile

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc., a technology company, develops, markets, and manages business websites and mobile applications for smartphones and tablets under the iMobileApp name. It offers mobile applications for agriculture dealerships, racetracks, private clubs, country clubs, restaurants, and grocery stores. The company also owns and manages websites, which sell on-demand motorcycle, recreational vehicle, power-sport vehicle, and truck title history reports for consumers, retail dealers, auction houses, insurance companies, and banks/finance companies; and designs, launches, maintains, and hosts websites for businesses, as well as provides text messaging services. In addition, it offers eCommerce, customer relationship management development and integration, ordering system creation and integration, search engine optimization, social media marketing, and online reviews website services to its clients. Further, the company provides an equipment-leasing product for local and state agencies that helps to finance their essential equipment needs, including police motorcycles, cruisers, buses, fire trucks, and EMS equipment; and a range of hemp-derived cannabinol products through newworldhealthcbd.com. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

