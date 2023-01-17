Brokerages Set Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Target Price at $4.07

Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.07.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Cronos Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRON opened at $2.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $962.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.54. Cronos Group has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $4.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average of $2.97.

Insider Transactions at Cronos Group

Cronos Group ( NASDAQ:CRON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.30 million. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 235.72% and a negative return on equity of 16.29%. Research analysts expect that Cronos Group will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jason Marc Adler purchased 94,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $267,718.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 973,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,754,373.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 447,500 shares of company stock worth $1,302,605 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cronos Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Cronos Group by 23.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Cronos Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 82,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Cronos Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 173,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Cronos Group by 22.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Cronos Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 195,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 7,855 shares in the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

