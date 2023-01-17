Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Stifel Firstegy Forecasts

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) – Stifel Firstegy issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Topaz Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Firstegy analyst M. Dunn anticipates that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter. Stifel Firstegy has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Topaz Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Topaz Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

TPZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$24.50 target price on shares of Topaz Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Topaz Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.75.

Topaz Energy Price Performance

Shares of TPZ opened at C$21.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.62. Topaz Energy has a 1 year low of C$16.90 and a 1 year high of C$24.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.43. The company has a current ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.84.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$81.68 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

In other Topaz Energy news, Director Mike Rose bought 10,000 shares of Topaz Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$21.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$209,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 443,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,312,160.45. In other Topaz Energy news, Director Mike Rose bought 10,000 shares of Topaz Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$21.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$209,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 443,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,312,160.45. Also, Senior Officer Cheree Stephenson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.90, for a total transaction of C$45,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$526,700. Insiders sold 7,622 shares of company stock worth $177,739 over the last quarter.

Topaz Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 150.72%.

Topaz Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.