FY2022 EPS Estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now forecasts that the information technology service provider will earn $4.39 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.47. The consensus estimate for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $4.43 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CTSH. William Blair downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.42.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth about $256,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 269,207 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $24,140,000 after purchasing an additional 123,220 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,774 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $174,207.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Stories

