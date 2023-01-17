CTGX Mining (OTCMKTS:CHCX) & SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Critical Contrast

CTGX Mining (OTCMKTS:CHCX – Get Rating) and SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares CTGX Mining and SentinelOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CTGX Mining N/A N/A N/A SentinelOne -98.61% -20.34% -15.94%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CTGX Mining and SentinelOne, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CTGX Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A SentinelOne 0 8 13 0 2.62

Insider and Institutional Ownership

SentinelOne has a consensus target price of $25.10, suggesting a potential upside of 75.28%. Given SentinelOne’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SentinelOne is more favorable than CTGX Mining.

79.2% of SentinelOne shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of CTGX Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of SentinelOne shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CTGX Mining and SentinelOne’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CTGX Mining N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SentinelOne $204.80 million 19.77 -$271.10 million ($1.30) -11.02

CTGX Mining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SentinelOne.

Volatility and Risk

CTGX Mining has a beta of 13.08, indicating that its stock price is 1,208% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SentinelOne has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SentinelOne beats CTGX Mining on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CTGX Mining

CTGX Mining, Inc., through its subsidiary, Sackets Harbor Brewing Company, develops, produces, and markets micro brewed beers. The company offers its products under the brand names of War of 1812 Amber Ale, Railroad Red Ale, Thousand Island Pale Ale, 1812 Amber Ale Light, and Harbor Wheat. It also develops complementary products, such Sackets Harbor Coffee and Sackets Harbor Brewing Co. Root Beer. The company was formerly known as Harbor Brewing Co., Inc. and changed its name to CTGX Mining, Inc. in November 2012. CTGX Mining, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc. operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform. Its Singularity XDR Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats. The company was formerly known as Sentinel Labs, Inc. and changed its name to SentinelOne, Inc. in March 2021. SentinelOne, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

