Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) – Stifel Firstegy issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Surge Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Firstegy analyst M. Dunn anticipates that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter. Stifel Firstegy has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Surge Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.37 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Surge Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a C$15.50 price target on shares of Surge Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. ATB Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Surge Energy in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on Surge Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$10.25 price target on Surge Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Surge Energy to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.75.

SGY stock opened at C$9.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.07, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of C$890.48 million and a P/E ratio of 8.10. Surge Energy has a 1 year low of C$5.82 and a 1 year high of C$13.68.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.42. The company had revenue of C$179.30 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a boost from Surge Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.28%.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

