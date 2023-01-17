Head to Head Review: Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) & LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) and Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares LightPath Technologies and Beam Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LightPath Technologies -12.69% -14.14% -8.48% Beam Global -78.95% -42.77% -33.52%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for LightPath Technologies and Beam Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LightPath Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Beam Global 0 0 3 0 3.00

Volatility & Risk

LightPath Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $2.85, indicating a potential upside of 90.00%. Beam Global has a consensus price target of $26.60, indicating a potential upside of 51.57%. Given LightPath Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe LightPath Technologies is more favorable than Beam Global.

LightPath Technologies has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beam Global has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LightPath Technologies and Beam Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LightPath Technologies $35.56 million 1.14 -$3.54 million ($0.16) -9.38 Beam Global $9.00 million 19.69 -$6.60 million ($1.41) -12.45

LightPath Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Beam Global. Beam Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LightPath Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.3% of LightPath Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.8% of Beam Global shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of LightPath Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Beam Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LightPath Technologies beats Beam Global on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries. The company sells its products directly to customers in North America, Europe, and Asia, as well as through catalog and distribution channels in the United States and internationally. LightPath Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs. It is also developing EV-Standard, a lamp standard, EV charging, and emergency power product that uses an existing streetlamp's foundation and a combination of solar, wind, grid connection, and onboard energy storage to provide curbside charging; and UAV ARC, an off-grid and renewably energized product and network used to charge aerial drone (UAV) fleets. The company was formerly known as Envision Solar International, Inc. and changed its name to Beam Global in September 2020. Beam Global was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

