Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Receives $100.14 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.14.

DOOR has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Masonite International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Masonite International Stock Performance

NYSE DOOR opened at $85.53 on Friday. Masonite International has a 1 year low of $65.71 and a 1 year high of $112.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masonite International

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.02. Masonite International had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 34.45%. The business had revenue of $727.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.99 million. Analysts predict that Masonite International will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Masonite International in the 2nd quarter worth $1,002,000. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in Masonite International by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Masonite International in the 2nd quarter worth $295,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Masonite International in the 2nd quarter worth $677,000. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Masonite International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 168,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

About Masonite International

(Get Rating)

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.