Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) and W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Financial Contrast

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) and W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Root and W. R. Berkley, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Root 1 6 1 0 2.00 W. R. Berkley 0 2 6 0 2.75

Root currently has a consensus target price of $16.34, suggesting a potential upside of 208.88%. W. R. Berkley has a consensus target price of $78.87, suggesting a potential upside of 7.51%. Given Root’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Root is more favorable than W. R. Berkley.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Root -102.25% -78.93% -23.68% W. R. Berkley 12.05% 17.98% 3.66%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Root and W. R. Berkley’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Root and W. R. Berkley’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Root $345.40 million 0.22 -$521.10 million ($24.32) -0.22 W. R. Berkley $9.46 billion 2.06 $1.02 billion $4.64 15.81

W. R. Berkley has higher revenue and earnings than Root. Root is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than W. R. Berkley, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.4% of Root shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.7% of W. R. Berkley shares are held by institutional investors. 27.6% of Root shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.5% of W. R. Berkley shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Root has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, W. R. Berkley has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

W. R. Berkley beats Root on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Root

Root, Inc. provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About W. R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia. The Reinsurance & Monoline Excess segment is involved in the reinsurance business on a facultative and treaty basis, primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, the Asia-Pacific region, and South Africa. The company was founded by William R. Berkley in 1967 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

