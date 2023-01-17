Analysts Set Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Target Price at $26.43

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DBX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Dropbox stock opened at $23.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.81. Dropbox has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $25.81.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 74.21% and a net margin of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.45 million. On average, analysts expect that Dropbox will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $3,617,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $3,617,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $233,916.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 275,802 shares in the company, valued at $6,285,527.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 572,298 shares of company stock worth $12,788,431. Insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Dropbox by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth $447,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Dropbox by 233.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 71,708 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Dropbox by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

