Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) PT Raised to GBX 115

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 100 ($1.22) to GBX 115 ($1.40) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MAKSY. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Peel Hunt downgraded Marks and Spencer Group to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. HSBC downgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 125 ($1.53) to GBX 150 ($1.83) in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($2.01) to GBX 155 ($1.89) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $153.83.

Marks and Spencer Group Price Performance

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $6.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.94.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

