Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) Receives GBX 1,813.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,813.33 ($22.13).

Several research firms have recently commented on ABF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 1,575 ($19.22) to GBX 1,600 ($19.52) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,500 ($18.30) to GBX 1,700 ($20.74) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,630 ($19.89) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Associated British Foods Stock Performance

Shares of ABF stock opened at GBX 1,828.50 ($22.31) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,613.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,521.86. Associated British Foods has a 12 month low of GBX 1,223 ($14.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,181 ($26.61). The firm has a market capitalization of £14.40 billion and a PE ratio of 2,077.84.

Associated British Foods Increases Dividend

About Associated British Foods

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a GBX 29.90 ($0.36) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $13.80. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. Associated British Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.98%.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

