The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Receives $42.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.33.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on GBX shares. Susquehanna cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director William A. Furman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $742,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 303,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,248,028.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Greenbrier Companies news, Director William A. Furman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 253,018 shares in the company, valued at $9,769,024.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Furman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $742,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 303,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,248,028.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,439,900. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Greenbrier Companies Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:GBX opened at $29.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.19 and a 200 day moving average of $31.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $960.87 million, a P/E ratio of 52.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.53. Greenbrier Companies has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $53.46.
Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $950.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.86%.
About Greenbrier Companies
The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, and center partition cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, intermodal cars, hoppers and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.
