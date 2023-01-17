The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Receives $42.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.33.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GBX shares. Susquehanna cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William A. Furman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $742,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 303,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,248,028.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Greenbrier Companies news, Director William A. Furman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 253,018 shares in the company, valued at $9,769,024.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Furman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $742,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 303,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,248,028.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,439,900. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Greenbrier Companies Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 6.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its position in Greenbrier Companies by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GBX opened at $29.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.19 and a 200 day moving average of $31.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $960.87 million, a P/E ratio of 52.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.53. Greenbrier Companies has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $53.46.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $950.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.86%.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, and center partition cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, intermodal cars, hoppers and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

