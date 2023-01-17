Brokerages Set Halma plc (LON:HLMA) PT at GBX 2,092.50

Shares of Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,092.50 ($25.53).

HLMA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($25.63) price objective on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Halma from GBX 2,175 ($26.54) to GBX 2,190 ($26.72) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Shares of Halma stock opened at GBX 2,166 ($26.43) on Friday. Halma has a 12 month low of GBX 1,855.30 ($22.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,729 ($33.30). The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.82. The stock has a market cap of £8.22 billion and a PE ratio of 3,671.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,149.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,143.85.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.86 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.34%. Halma’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Halma plc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Safety segment provides fire detection, specialist fire suppression, elevator safety, security sensors, people and vehicle flow technologies, specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely, and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

