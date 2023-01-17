Analysts Set Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Target Price at GBX 199.57

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 199.57 ($2.44).
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Thursday, December 15th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Rupert Soames sold 1,885,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.07), for a total value of £3,204,500 ($3,910,311.17).
Serco Group Price Performance
Serco Group Company Profile
Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Pinterest is the Social Commerce Platform to Watch in 2023
- Why Warner Bros Discovery Is the S&P’s Hottest Stock
- Is Walgreens Boots Alliance Earnings Miss Good For Investors?
- 4 High-Yield Dividend Kings For 2023
- Will 2023 be a Good Year for Goodyear Tire Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Serco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.