Analysts Set Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Target Price at GBX 199.57

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 199.57 ($2.44).

In other news, insider Rupert Soames sold 1,885,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.07), for a total value of £3,204,500 ($3,910,311.17).

Serco Group stock opened at GBX 153.50 ($1.87) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,180.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 161.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 167.23. Serco Group has a 52 week low of GBX 118.90 ($1.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 199 ($2.43).

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

