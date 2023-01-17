Brokerages Set Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Target Price at $8.51

Shares of Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.16.
Several research firms have weighed in on IREN. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen lowered Iris Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $4.30 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Iris Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Iris Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen downgraded Iris Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $4.30 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.
Iris Energy Stock Up 9.6 %
Shares of IREN stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average of $3.19. Iris Energy has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $17.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Iris Energy Company Profile
Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers in Canada, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
