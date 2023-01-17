Brokerages Set Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) PT at $8.51

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.16.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Iris Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $4.30 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Compass Point lifted their target price on Iris Energy from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen lowered Iris Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $4.30 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Iris Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Iris Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Iris Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Iris Energy by 62,871.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Iris Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Iris Energy in the first quarter worth about $344,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iris Energy by 230.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 33,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.88% of the company’s stock.

Iris Energy Price Performance

About Iris Energy

IREN stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Iris Energy has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $17.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.19.

(Get Rating)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers in Canada, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Further Reading

