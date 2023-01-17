Analysts Set Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) PT at $45.80

Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.80.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Avangrid from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Avangrid from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Avangrid to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avangrid

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Avangrid by 14,052.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 783,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,114,000 after purchasing an additional 777,516 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Avangrid by 7,578.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 536,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,765,000 after buying an additional 529,978 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Avangrid by 506.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 625,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,075,000 after buying an additional 522,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Avangrid by 9,303.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 527,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,313,000 after acquiring an additional 521,561 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Avangrid by 1,260.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 347,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,894,000 after acquiring an additional 321,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Stock Performance

Shares of AGR opened at $43.40 on Friday. Avangrid has a 52-week low of $37.64 and a 52-week high of $51.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.68.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 4.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.86%.

Avangrid Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.