Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Gabalex Capital Management LLC

Gabalex Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 5.7% of Gabalex Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Gabalex Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $10,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 119,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,298,000 after acquiring an additional 9,342 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.6% during the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 880,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,843,000 after purchasing an additional 33,579 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.2% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 213,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,354,000 after purchasing an additional 17,927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE MRK opened at $112.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.90. The company has a market capitalization of $284.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.88 and a 1 year high of $115.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $17,170,275.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,593 shares in the company, valued at $25,363,426.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $16,498,484.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,733,314.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $17,170,275.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,363,426.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,165,809 shares of company stock valued at $118,007,120. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

