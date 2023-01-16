Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,286 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,345,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,052,432,000 after buying an additional 1,070,128 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,045,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,459,600,000 after buying an additional 488,601 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,376,250 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,368,364,000 after buying an additional 64,692 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,923,599 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $921,943,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,337,842 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $641,201,000 after buying an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.
Costco Wholesale Stock Performance
Shares of COST opened at $485.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $489.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $501.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $215.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.68.
About Costco Wholesale
Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.
