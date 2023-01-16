Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,286 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,345,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,052,432,000 after buying an additional 1,070,128 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,045,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,459,600,000 after buying an additional 488,601 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,376,250 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,368,364,000 after buying an additional 64,692 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,923,599 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $921,943,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,337,842 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $641,201,000 after buying an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST opened at $485.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $489.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $501.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $215.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,452 shares of company stock worth $2,651,811 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.68.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

