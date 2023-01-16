Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 6,167 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,542 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,167 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $14,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 40.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in NVIDIA by 121.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen upped their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.80.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $168.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.43. The company has a market cap of $420.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $289.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $48,579.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,787 shares of company stock worth $29,433,497 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

