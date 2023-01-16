Richmond Brothers Inc. Has $30.78 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Richmond Brothers Inc. reduced its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,103 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 34.3% of Richmond Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Richmond Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $30,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth about $45,000. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $280.97 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.73. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $380.35.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

