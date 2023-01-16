Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,720,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,609 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 9.5% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $617,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $400.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $393.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $392.36. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $467.08.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

