iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Lifted by Sterling Financial Planning Inc.

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,296.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,158,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942,934 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6,239.5% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,720,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 4,646,227 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,824,000 after buying an additional 2,442,420 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $677,025,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,420,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,638,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,820 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $400.37 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $393.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.36. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $467.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

