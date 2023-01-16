QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,926 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,775,033 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,120,924,000 after purchasing an additional 431,812 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,100,267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $779,248,000 after acquiring an additional 16,756 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,540,493 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $846,699,000 after acquiring an additional 175,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,888,822 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $624,498,000 after acquiring an additional 37,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,260,727.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $120.24 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $192.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.31.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

