Summit X LLC Has $1.31 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Summit X LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on NEE. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.20.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

NEE opened at $84.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $168.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.91. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,324.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $1,812,490.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,559,392.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

