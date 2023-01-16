20,000 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Bought by Gabalex Capital Management LLC

Gabalex Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $5,166,000. Danaher comprises 2.8% of Gabalex Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 330.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5,850.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Danaher Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total value of $511,713.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,038 shares of company stock worth $10,550,749. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $273.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $199.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $264.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.27. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

