Quilter Plc Decreases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Quilter Plc trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,399,000 after buying an additional 162,373 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of PayPal by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,379,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $585,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,015 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of PayPal by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,916,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $552,905,000 after purchasing an additional 173,465 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of PayPal by 28,420.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $536,811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Investment Fund raised its position in shares of PayPal by 674.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 7,058,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $492,959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147,478 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.14.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $79.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.58. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The company has a market capitalization of $90.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

