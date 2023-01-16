Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Buys 1,570 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.3% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank grew its stake in NVIDIA by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $929,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.80.

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,505,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 182,787 shares of company stock valued at $29,433,497 in the last ninety days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $168.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.64 and its 200 day moving average is $152.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.79 billion, a PE ratio of 71.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $289.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

