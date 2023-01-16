Gabalex Capital Management LLC Sells 25,000 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Gabalex Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises 5.4% of Gabalex Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Gabalex Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $9,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 6.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 137,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,730,000 after acquiring an additional 8,346 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 13,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 13,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 4.3% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 28,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 589,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,004,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $61.43 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. As a group, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,560,258.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,014 shares of company stock worth $9,336,898 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

