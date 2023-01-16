MONECO Advisors LLC Has $1.34 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

MONECO Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,296.5% in the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,158,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942,934 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6,239.5% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,720,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 4,646,227 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,824,000 after buying an additional 2,442,420 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $677,025,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,420,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,638,271,000 after buying an additional 1,488,820 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $400.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $393.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $392.36. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $467.08.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.