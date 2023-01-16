MONECO Advisors LLC Has $1.34 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

MONECO Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,296.5% in the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,158,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942,934 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6,239.5% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,720,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 4,646,227 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,824,000 after buying an additional 2,442,420 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $677,025,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,420,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,638,271,000 after buying an additional 1,488,820 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of IVV stock opened at $400.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $393.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $392.36. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $467.08.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
