PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises approximately 0.2% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in PayPal by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 272.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $79.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $182.00. The company has a market capitalization of $90.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Barclays lifted their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. BNP Paribas raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on PayPal to $125.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.14.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.