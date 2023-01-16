Waterfront Wealth Inc. Buys 1,386 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 6.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 29,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 20.8% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 10.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 684,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,575,000 after purchasing an additional 65,826 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 20.0% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 19,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 23.2% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on SO shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.62.

Insider Transactions at Southern

Southern Price Performance

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,472.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,071 shares of company stock worth $1,333,545. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO stock opened at $70.32 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.64 and its 200-day moving average is $71.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.71 and a 52 week high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.52%. Equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 86.08%.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.