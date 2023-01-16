Sicart Associates LLC Sells 4,310 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sicart Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,375 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 4,310 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for approximately 2.8% of Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $7,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gould Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tevis Investment Management lifted its position in Netflix by 133.3% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in Netflix by 483.3% during the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its position in Netflix by 20,000.0% during the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $211.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.43.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $332.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $538.37. The stock has a market cap of $148.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $298.88 and its 200 day moving average is $255.01.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

